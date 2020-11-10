Timothy "Tim" Schell

July 11, 1954-November 6, 2020

Timothy "Tim" Schell was born July 11, 1954 in Waterloo, IA; the son of William and Patricia (Happekotte) Schell. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1972. Tim married Shirley Snyder August 18, 1973 at the Black Hawk Rollerdome on roller skates. He enjoyed hockey, stock car races, traveling and riding on the trails. Tim always posted a joke of the day of Facebook. He was not only a member, but the President of the Tim Schell club. He was a jack of all trades and a go to person for advice. Tim was very well connected with his community. At Young Arena, in Schell's corner the leaning pole was his spot to watch hockey. Tim also was a volunteer fireman with Evansdale from 1986 to 1994.

Tim passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 66. He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Ruth Anne. Tim is survived by his wife Shirley of Waterloo; a son Jonathan (Danielle) Schell of Sumner; two daughters: Shannon Carpenter of Mason City and Billie Jo (Jason) Oldakowski of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild and one on the way and three brothers: Steve Schell of Cedar Falls, Tom (JoAnn) Schell of Starke, FL and Mike (Tammy) Schell of Cedar Falls; four sisters: Cindy (Jim) Nissen of Wadena, Sue (Rick) Wells of Waterloo, Staci Jackson of Waterloo and Jacki (Brian) Underwood of Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Celebration of life will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com