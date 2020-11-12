Anna M. Whitnable

December 2, 1929-November 9, 2020

Anna M. Whitnable, age 90, of New Hampton, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at MercyOne in New Hampton, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, with Father Brian Dellaert officiating. PLEASE JOIN THE FAMILY SATURDAY AT 10:30 A.M.VIA FACEBOOK LIVE ON THE CONWAY-MARKHAM FUNERAL HOMES FACEBOOK PAGE. Burial will be in Howard Cemetery in Elma. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton, Iowa with a Scriptural Wake Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to mass on Saturday at the church. We ask anyone attending the visitation and/or funeral to be respectful of social distancing guidelines and mask requirements. Memorials may be directed to her family.

Anna Margaret Morris-Whitnable was born on December 2, 1929 to Albert John and Rose Margaret (Thuermer) Reicherts in Elma. Ann attended country school near Alta Vista, Iowa. Ann was united in marriage to Robert Morris on November 24, 1949 in Minneapolis, Minn. Later she was united in marriage to Leon Whitnable on June 7, 1977 in Fountain, Minnesota. After Leon's death on December 10, 1979, she continued to live in her present home. Ann enjoyed traveling, going to auctions, going to the casino and playing cards with her family and friends. Ann was a member of Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. Ann is survived by her children Dean (Nancy) Morris of New Hampton, Al (Joan) Morris of New Hampton, Marilyn (Jim) Mihm of Waucoma, Patricia Morris of Stewartville, Minn., Cathy (Pete) Kleinschmidt of Austin, Minn., and Deb (Andy) Block of Orchard.; 28 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; and sister Rita(Francis) Zeien of New Hampton.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Rose Reicherts; first husband Robert Morris on October 27, 1969 and second husband Leon Whitnable; her sons Dale and Duane Morris; grandchildren Tony Morris, Scott Morris and Adam Block; great grandchild Erica Woodford; eight sisters and one brother.