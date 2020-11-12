Menu
Frederick A. Junker

Frederick "Fred" Anthony Junker, age 83, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, from natural causes.

Graveside Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home - Parkersburg
507 Second Street, Parkersburg, IA 50665
Nov
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
, Parkersburg, Iowa
