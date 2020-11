To the Wedemeier Family, We were sorry to read in the paper of your Mother's death. It brought back fond memories of sitting at top of the stadium, looking out over the third base! to watch the Waterloo baseball team entertain us! It was always a fun time. We offer our deepest sympathy to all of you. Joan was very nice person. Our Prayers and thoughts are with you.

Delbert and Nina Pudil November 12, 2020