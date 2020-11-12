Menu
Roger L. Gerholdt

June 19, 1937-November 7, 2020

Waterloo - Roger Lewis Gerholdt was born June 19, 1937, in Cedar Falls, the son of Floyd and Helena (Fredericks) Gerholdt. He married Dorryne Sjoberg in 1957 and later divorced after 25 years. Roger later married Dixie Dalluge on December 27, 1984 in Dysart. He served in the Navy from 1954 to 1958 and worked for John Deere for 32 years. Roger enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, woodworking, giving rides on his Gator and had a pilot's license. He was active in the church and loved spending time with his family and was a great family man.

Roger passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dennis; a brother, Floyd, a grandson, Colton Gerholdt, and a son-in-law, Michael Howard. Roger is survived by his wife, Dixie; sons, Jon (Deanna), Steve (Renate), Todd (Jaci), and Kevin (Susan) and a daughter, Julie Howard; step-children, James (Rebecca) Dalluge, John (Debra) Dalluge, Paul (Cam-Tu) Dalluge, Jennie (Bruce) Ganzer, Myrtle (Lonny) Nelson; sister-in-laws, Myrtle Christensen and Diane Gerholdt, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A service will be held on Thursday, November 12 at the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Service
Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
