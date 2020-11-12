Menu
Annelie Larson
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020

Annelie Larson

September 27, 1925-November 10, 2020

Annelie Larson was born on September 27, 1925, in Niederlibbach, West Germany, the daughter of Willie Tagini and Lisette Kaltwasser. She grew up in Germany and worked for the US Army Air Force during World War II in Wiesbaden, Germany. During the war, she met Orton Larson. They were married on September 3, 1948, in Wiesbaden, Germany. The couple moved to Bisbee, North Dakota where they farmed with Orton's father for two years. They then moved to Fargo for Orton to attend North Dakota State University. After his graduation, they moved to Waterloo where Annelie took care of their family. Annelie was a long-time member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She enjoyed bowling and church activities. Annelie died at the age of 95 on November 9, 2020, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Annelie is survived by a daughter, Sue (Greg) Drinovsky of Topeka, Kansas; a son, David Larson of Waterloo; two grandsons, Corey (Stephanie) Drinovsky of Topeka, Kansas and Nathan (Samantha) Drinovsky of Hoyt, Kansas; and four great grandchildren, Savannah, Bryson, Annalise, and Wesley. The visitation will be on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories from 4 to 6 PM. The funeral will be on Saturday, November 24, 2020, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 11:00 AM with burial to follow at Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA 50701
Nov
14
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA 50701
Nov
14
Burial
Garden of Memories
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
What a joy to have known your mom! She and my dad always had great visits since he was born and raised in Germany too! I always loved to hear her accent! My love and prayers go out to your families
Ivadean (Haskenhoff) Herter
November 12, 2020
Sue, I was happy for you when your mom recognized you, I am sad for you now that she has left us. I also know this is hard, but that it will get easier. Hold on to the little things.
Sandy Francis
November 12, 2020