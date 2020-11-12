Steven V. Miles

May 22, 1956-November 6, 2020

Steven B. Miles, 64 of Hudson, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, November 6, at his home. He was born May 22, 1956 in Waterloo, son of Richard L. and Helen (Krebs) Miles. He graduated from Central High School, Waterloo in 1974 and attended the University of Northern Iowa playing for both the Men's Basketball and Baseball teams. He married Linda A. Stone on March 23, 1991 at the First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls.

He was the proud owner of Mr. BoJingles on College Hill in Cedar Falls from 1984-'92 where he gained many lifelong friends. He was part-owner of Craft-Cochran Screenprint and Embroidery where he enjoyed working with many loyal employees. His true passion was being the Head Boys' Basketball Coach at Hudson High School for 14 years while watching his girls play the game his family loved.

He is survived by his wife, Linda "Rocky"; two daughters, Casey Rae of Cedar Rapids and Corey Lynne of Des Moines; his brother, Douglas Miles of Waterloo; and two beloved Border Terriers, Mr. BoJingles "Boji" and Dorothy's Favorite Wizard "Oz." Steve is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, November 13 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Funeral service: 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 14, at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Memorials to the family.