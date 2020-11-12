Menu
Gary Gene Ambrose
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Gary Gene Ambrose

April 6,1940 - November 9, 2020

Gary Gene Ambrose, 80, of Denver, IA, passed away Monday, November 9, of complications related to Parkinson's disease.

Gary was born on April 6,1940 on a farm east of Monona, IA. He was the son of Vincent and Beatrice (Nichols) Ambrose. On August 20, 1958 Gary married Shirley Grady at St, Patrick's Church in Waukon, IA. From this union they have four children; Victoria (Michael) Libbey of Burlington, WI, Todd (Linda) Ambrose of Elk Run, IA, Craig (Susan) Ambrose of Albia, IA, and Troy (Cheri) Ambrose of Hugo, MN. Gary's greatest pleasure was spending time with his twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, his children and their families, and his sisters Rosie (Gary) Brinker and Marcia Palas. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kay Platten, and granddaughter Jennifer Libbey.

Gary was employed at John Deere retiring after forty years in 1999. Gary enjoyed farming, traveling, collecting antiques, hunting, fishing and played on several ball teams, including the John Deere League. Gary and Shirley traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, Ireland, and the Czech Republic. One of his greatest joys was locating his first cousin in the Czech Republic and later hosting the family in the United States.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, from 4-7:00 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff Funeral Service. Funeral mass will be held at Queen of Peace on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Mount Olivet. Anyone wishing to greet family outdoors are invited to the farm Saturday, 2-5:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks required for all events.

Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation, and the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF).

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff Funeral Service
Nov
14
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
the farm
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Queen of Peace
To Shirley and your family so sorry to hear about Gary's passing it was a long process but God had better things for Gary to do. Also please take care of yourself I know that will be hard to do with out the one you Love, But you have plenty of love surrounding you its called family. Prayers
Christina Gray
November 12, 2020
Shirley and family...My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Anne Stratton
November 12, 2020
Awfully sorry to see about Gary in today´s paper. We had a slew of good times together and you´ve always been close to our hearts. As much as everyone is going to miss him, because of his recent difficulties, he´s in a better place now waiting to reunite with Gods help. Our hearts are sadder for you today.
Dorthy and Wes Weissenfluh
November 12, 2020