Carol R. Lappe

October 7, 1950-November 8, 2020.

Carol Rae Lappe, 70, of Brandon, Iowa, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at her home.

Carol was born October 7, 1950, daughter of Edwin and Delores Armstrong of Hazelton, Iowa. She married John Edward Lappe on June 3, 1968. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Independence, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Northern Iowa with a BA in Education. She taught full time in Evansdale, Iowa then after retiring, she spent five years working with adults and children with special needs.

She is survived by her husband, John E, her two sons, John G. Lappe, of Waterloo and Marc(Jill)Lappe of Independence, three granddaughters, Molly Lappe of Cedar Falls, Sara Lappe of Independence, and Mariah Lappe of St Cloud, Minnesota.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gary.

Service will be held at a later date, with burial at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazelton, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to River Hills School, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com under Obituaries.