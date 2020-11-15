Menu
Karen A. Yungtum

Karen A. Yungtum, 80, of Sumner, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, November 23, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22nd from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner and for one hour preceding the service at the church on Monday. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 15, 2020.
