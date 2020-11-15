Dolores (Stahlhut) Hunemuller

February 9, 1930 - November 5, 2020

Dolores left Ravenwood Care Facility on November 5 to be with her Lord and Savior. Due to COVID-19, family was not able to be by her side, but she was blessed to have Andrea Hunemuller, granddaughter and hospice nurse, take care of her during her final days on this earth.

Dolores was born in Sumner, IA and graduated from Sumner High School. She married Arlin Hunemuller on May 9, 1948. Dolores worked various jobs in Waterloo. She and Arlin had many good years of camping and living in AZ during the winter months. Dolores was an artist and loved to paint with oils and make jewelry. She also enjoyed to sing and had the most angelic voice. Dolores held the duets she sang with Sharon Limback at Immanuel Lutheran Church close to her heart. She also enjoyed being in charge of the music jams in AZ.

Dolores is survived by her daughter Becky (Werner) Meyer of Waterloo. Her grandchildren: Troy (Andrea) Hunemuller, Ryan Hunemuller, Nathan (Jess) Meyer, Anne (Eric) Schmitz, Joe (Jenn) Meyer and Cody (Corey) Hunemuller. Her great-grandchildren: Jacob (Kim) Hunemuller, Lauren Hunemuller, Lucas and Addison Meyer, Savannah, Adric and Zane Schmitz.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Arlin and her three sons, Stephen, Daniel and Brian.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Valley Lutheran School or the family.