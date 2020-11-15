Margyne Mary DeVries

February 13, 1928-November 11, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Margyne Mary DeVries, 92, of Cedar Falls, formerly of New Hartford and Salida, Colorado, passed away at NewAldaya Lifescapes on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born February 13, 1928, in Des Moines, daughter of Carl and Angeline (Derrick) Brown. Margyne graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Waterloo with the Class of 1946 and, later, attended Hawkeye Institute of Technology to become a licensed Dental Assistant. She was married to Cletus Wersinger on August 18, 1947, in Waterloo. They later divorced. Margyne married Raymond DeVries on June 3, 1990, in Las Vegas, NV. Margyne and Ray enjoyed outdoor activities such as downhill skiing, biking, canoeing and fishing. She loved all children but especially cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margyne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond; her son, Daniel Wersinger; and brothers, Robert and Melvin Brown. She is survived by her sons, Tom (Malou) Wersinger of Blue Grass and John Wersinger of Cedar Falls; her daughters, Sue (David) Luck of Cedar Falls; Jean DeVries of Waterloo; and Ann (Scott) Frascht of Urbandale; daughter-in-law, Linda Wersinger of Livingston, IL; 11 grandchildren: 9 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, Margyne's family held a private funeral service with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery of New Hartford. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice or NewAldaya for their Memory Care Unit.