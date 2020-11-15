Margaret P. Willard

February 10, 1953-November 11, 2020

Margaret P. Willard, 67, of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born on February 10, 1953 in Waterloo, the daughter of Harold and Virginia (Glaspie) Bronner. She attended Waterloo East High. Margaret worked at Exceptional Persons, Inc. as a bus driver and at the group homes for 46 years until retiring.

Margaret enjoyed trips to the casino and visiting with people. She was known for her sense of humor and being a neighborhood mom. She had a special place in her heart for animals, from the horses she cared for as a child to her cat, Miss Kitty. She was gifted at helping people and loved her job. Margaret was the best grandma, and her grandchildren were her world.

Survived by her son, Larry Willard, Jr. of Waterloo; 4 grandchildren, Haley Willard of Waterloo, Alex Willard of Hudson, Kimmy Willard of Oelwein, and Maddy Willard of Waterloo; and 2 great-grandchildren, Vinny & Lincoln Edgington. Preceded in death by her parents.

Services: 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service. Burial: Garden of Memories. Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Kearns. Memorials to the family. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com