Susan L. Schulz

February 25, 1949-November 12, 2020

WATERLOO – Susan L. Schulz, 71, of Waterloo, died Thursday, November 12, at Harmony House Care Center.

She was born February 25, 1949 in Waterloo, daughter of Carl and Susan Landfear Schulz.

Susan graduated from Columbus High School in 1967. She then attended University of Northern Iowa. She was a leader at school and in the community in the music scene. She was a very good artist, playing the piano, the flute and sung all over. She got her talent for music from her father Carl. Susan was a creative writer and excelled in her studies at school, always on the honor roll.

Survivors include: a brother, Carl (Linda) Schulz, Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska; and many classmates and friends.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at Fairview Cemetery with inurnment there. Social distancing and masks are required. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

