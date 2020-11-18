Ruby Josephine Wall Hockey

July 31, 1920 - November 12, 2020

Ruby Josephine Wall Hockey, 100, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Western Home Communities Martin Suites. She was born July 31, 1920 in Brooten, MN, the daughter of John Bennett and Anna Marie (Nelson) Wall. Ruby married Arthur A. Hockey on April 12, 1958 in Brooten. He preceded her in death on May 31, 1976. Ruby was a graduate of Brooten High School and earned her BA and MA degrees from the Univ. of Minnesota. She was a high school teacher and later a Professor of Business Education at Wayne State Univ. in Detroit, MI. In retirement, Ruby was a secretary for the Arizona State Board of Medical Examiners. She was a member of PEO, her church choir, and various church and educational organizations.

Ruby is survived by her son, Thomas (Yuliana) Hockey, of Cedar Falls, and two grandsons, Michael Hockey of Cedar Falls and Artyom Ivakh of Washington, DC.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her stepson, Arthur Hockey, and three sisters, Eleanor Syverson, Melba Lawson and Jane Tart.

Local services will be private. Burial service will be at Sunland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sun City, AZ. This can be viewed 1:30 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 20, on the Sunland Memorial Park & Mortuary Facebook page or by visiting www.sunlandmemorial.com and following the link. Floral tributes can be sent to Sunland Memorial Park by 10:00 am Friday. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.