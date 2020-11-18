Steven C. Darrah

March 14, 1955-November 15, 2020

Steven Craig Darrah, age 65, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Steve was born March 14, 1955, in Postville, Iowa, the son of James and Zona (Stevens) Darrah. Steve graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1973. He then entered the United States Navy serving from 1973 to 1979. On June 11, 2005, Steve was united in marriage to Dawn Moeller at Centennial Oaks Country Club in Waverly. Around 1980, Steve started working at Crystal Heating and Plumbing. After a number of years he added the Excavation Division to the company. Steve took great pride in being a business owner and community person. He sold his company in 2017 and became semi-retired staying on at Crystal and working (if that's what you'd call it).

As a Mason, Steve was a member of Tyrell Masonic Lodge in Waverly where he was also an active member of Eastern Star. Lifelong member of the A.M.V.E.T.S., past President of Waverly Chamber of Commerce, former member of Kiwanis, and also enjoyed giving back to his community by volunteering many hours to WSR Booster Club and Wartburg Athletic Department.

Steve loved to golf, watch NASCAR (he was a Martin Truex Jr. fan), take drives (never going the same way twice) and all of the volleyball travels. He truly enjoyed family time with the kids and grandkids, especially in his recent retirement years. He and Dawn have a home in Florida which they enjoyed so very much together during the winter months. That was something he always looked forward to. The time spent there was special. Steve simply enjoyed life and having fun.

Steve's memory is honored by: wife, Dawn Darrah of Waverly; five children, Steven James (Jaime) Darrah of Shell Rock, Ryan (Leah) Kuhrt of Des Moines, Kiersten (Aaron) Foster of Waverly, Lauren (Jarod) Peters of Dysart, and Morgan Kuhrt of Waverly; six grandchildren, Katelin (Nick) Dennie, Ryan Darrah, Jonathan Darrah, Shiloh Darrah, Winston Peters, and Lennox Peters; two great-granddaughters, Hadley and Hazel; two sisters, Sherri (Steve) Dralle of Waverly and Sandi Renner of Waterloo; and sister-in-law, Diane (Gary) Reinhardt of Waverly. Steve was preceded in death by: his parents; father and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Lavonne Moeller; two sons, John Lee and Michael Craig Darrah; and a brother-in-law, Rand E. Renner.

There will be a private family visitation at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, at Crosspoint Church in Waverly, where the casket will be open for viewing and the service will be streamed on Kaiser-Corson's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with the Waverly Area Veterans Group giving honors. Due to COVID 19 masks and social distancing are required at the church and cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Waverly Area Veterans Post or to Steve's family for later designation.