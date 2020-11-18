Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Leon R. Lamprecht
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020

Leon R. Lamprecht

April 2, 1935-November 14, 2020

Leon R. Lamprecht, 85, of Waterloo, died Saturday, November 14 at Cedar Falls Health Care Center. He was born April 2, 1935, in Denver, son of Walter and Viola Strempke Lamprecht. Leon graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1953. He served in the United States Air Force. Leon married Helen Steggall September 23, 1961; she died January 16, 1993. He was a machinist for Doerfer Engineering for 22 years retiring in 1993 following a stroke. He was a member of First Lutheran Church. Leon is survived by two sons, Walter (Shirley) Lamprecht of Waterloo‚ and Kevin (Eva) Lamprecht of Lawton, OK; four grandchildren, Katherine (Robert Nachtman) Lamprecht, Dustin Lamprecht, Karoline Newsom, and Maria Kane, seven great grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Lamprecht of Waterloo. He is preceded in death by an infant son, Terry Joe; and one brother, Donald. Private Graveside Services in Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites by United States Air Force Honor Guard and Evansdale AMVETS Post #31. Memorials: Americans for Independent Living. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 18, 2020.
