Wanda Lou Kaufman

July 19, 1940-November 15, 2020

Wanda Kaufman age 80 passed away November 15, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Wanda was born July 19, 1940 in West Union, Iowa the daughter of Lester and Opal (Ruroden) Tope. She attended and graduated from Fayette High School Wanda married Jerome Kaufman on July 18, 1959 in Fayette. Wanda and Jerry have resided in Fairbank for the past 52 years.

Lovingly remembered by her husband Jerome (Jerry), children Julie Bentley (Curt Kelly), Denise (Bob) Crew, Sherry (Tony) Duffy, Todd (Tina) Kaufman, grandchildren Kyle Bentley, Klint Bentley, Kaleb Bentley, Brent Duffy, Candace Ratchford, Rachel Walton, Emily Van Winkle, Kaitlyn Kaufman and Traeton Kaufman, thirteen great grandchildren, and countless other family and friends.

Wanda was a loving wife, devoted mother, and an amazing grandmother. Taking care of her family was her proudest role. Wanda had a love for baking and passed that love on to her family. Wanda was actively involved in the family business, going to automotive auctions, doing the bookkeeping and making lunch most every day. She most enjoyed the time she spent with her family especially with the grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Opal Tope, father and mother-in-law; Fred and Marie Kaufman, a brother Dennis Tope and a granddaughter Lou Ann Bentley.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish Center. Funeral Mass following at Immaculate Conception Church at 10:30 AM both in Fairbank.

Inurnment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as well as the new restrictions from the governor all in attendance will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distance. We also regret that there will not be a luncheon due to the new restrictions.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

