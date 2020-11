Helen Callahan

January 23, 1925-November 13, 2020

Helen Callahan (formerly of Elk Run Heights) passed away November 13 at her daughter's home in Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son James.

She is survived by a son Edward of Raymond, IA and daughters Margret Collins of Knoxville, TN and Roberta Bulger of Ocala, FL.

Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.