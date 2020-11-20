Menu
Albert L. Johnson
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Albert L. Johnson

August 26, 1940-November 14, 2020

Albert LeRoy Johnson, 80, formerly of Waterloo and Hudson, died Saturday, November 14th at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, where he has been a resident since 2016. Albert was born in Waterloo, IA, to George & Ethel (Coe) Johnson on August 26, 1940. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1958. He worked at Clay Equipment, Construction Machinery, John Deere, and retired from Weyerhaeuser in 2005. He served in the United States Army from 1963-1965.

On March 26, 1977, he was united in marriage to Marie E. Vize Podnar. Two children were born to this union, Angela Kristine and Michael Alan. They were later divorced.

Albert was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son Michael (Christine McGuire) Johnson of Clinton, MI and his daughter Angela (Josh) Rhodes of Virginia Beach, VA; three step-children Robert Podnar of Norfolk, VA, Carolyn Podnar of Virginia Beach, VA and Bonnie Podnar; grandchildren Matthew, Brandon, Daniel & David Johnson of Clinton and Maya and Arya Rhodes of Virginia Beach, VA; 2 sisters Joyce Cummings of Laurel, MT and Mary Lou (Gregg) Moser of Reinbeck; his former wife, Marie Johnson of Virginia Beach, VA; 2 nephews Bryan Stafford, Kenneth Cummings and a niece, Lisa Stafford.

No services are planned at this time and a Celebration of Life will take place next summer. The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 20, 2020.
