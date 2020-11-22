Menu
Merlyn C. Witte

August 12, 1930 - November 19, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Merlyn C. Witte, 90, of Cedar Falls died Thursday, November 19th at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born August 12, 1930 in Butler County, Iowa, son of Carl and Anna Dorathea (Kessler) Witte. He married Norma Jean Ubben on October 5, 1955 in Ackley and she preceded him in death on March 8, 1960. He then married Marion Toomsen on November 9, 1962 in Ackley.

Merlyn graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked as a route driver for Cedar Falls Dairy, Daisy Dairy and A&E Dairy; was a member of Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and charger member of Faith Lutheran Church in Parkersburg.

Survived by: his wife of 58 years; two brothers-in-law, Edward and Wilbert Ubben, both of Aplington; sister-in-law, Berdine (Raymond) See of Independence; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Faith Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, with inurnment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Ackley. Attendees will need to bring and wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
, Parkersburg, Iowa
Richardson Funeral Home
