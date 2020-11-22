Menu
Thelma Rose Brinkman

Thelma Rose Brinkman

Thelma Rose Brinkman, 85, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away Nov.12 2020 at Unity Point Allen Hospital, due to complications of sudden illness. She married Gene Raymond Brinkman Dec.17,1949 in Henderson Kentucky. He preceded her in death on Dec.11, 2007. Thelma loved helping everyone at Stanard Family Western Home where she lived. She left behind 6 children, Allen and Cheryl Heilemeier, Bonnie and Mike Hughes, Linda and Greg Miller, Diana and Chad Talamantez, Brenda, and Michael. Also 9 Grandchildren, Nathaniel, Timothy, Daniel, Chandal, Garrett, Nicole, Shawn, Lexi Mae, Everly. Also 9 Great Grandchildren, Aaron, Morgan, Connor, Sydney, Chloe, and Aiden, Gabe. Also a Great Great Granddaughter, Myla Marie Hughes whom she never hugged because of covid. She is and will always be missed greatly.

No services will be held. Cremation Society of Iowa is assisting the family. Condolences may be left for The Brinkman Family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
