John D. Brustkern

January 24, 1944-November 17, 2020

John D. Brustkern passed away Tuesday, November 17th after a courageous battle with cancer in his home with his friends.

John was born January 24, 1944, son of William and Gladys Bedard Brustkern. John worked at John Deere for 30 years, he retired in 1999. He lived on the family farm where he enjoyed farming. He also liked spending time playing cards and dice with family and friends. John enjoyed spending time playing at the Isle Casino, some thought this to be his second home.

Survivors include a daughter Amanda (Lonnie) Feenstra and 4 grandchildren of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews; a brother in law and sister in law.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Cleo, Dick, Derry, Joe and Bill; 4 sisters Donnie Fry, Miriam Rand, Mary Ann Pierce, Pat Frost and Chris Brustkern.

The family would like to thank John's three great friends Eddie Murray, Kim Elliott and the late Jerry Derifield, for helping care for John during his battle with cancer.

No services will be held.