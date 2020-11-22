Betty J. Chvojka

December 29, 1930=November 12, 2020

Betty J. Chvojka (89) of Hudson, died Thursday, November 12 at Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo. The funeral service for Betty will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00 at the Community Church of Hudson, 226 Eldora, Rd., Hudson, IA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Reinbeck Cemetery. Betty Jane Chvojka (Boll) was born December 29, 1930 at Allen Memorial Hospital, daughter of Frank and Johanna (Wrage) Boll.

Betty graduated from Reinbeck High School in 1950 and married Stanley Chvojka on June 21, 1950. They farmed together on Stan's family's farm, where they raised their three children.

Betty helped on the farm, and she was active with the Reinbeck Church of Christ, the Community Church of Hudson, and Hobby Club.

Betty enjoyed gardening, camping, and traveling, but most of all, her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include son, Kelvin Chvojka of Hudson, daughters, Deana Rouzer of Centerville, and Marcia (Rick) Mitchell-Hoots of Davenport, grandchildren Lana Rouzer, Alex Mitchell and Renee Mitchell; great grandson Elliott Mitchell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Stan, and an infant sister.