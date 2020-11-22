Jane Karen Lauterbach

December 16, 1945 - October 30, 2020

Jane Karen Lauterbach, 74, of Dike, Iowa, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 of natural causes. Due to the extraordinary circumstances of our time preventing gatherings, Jane's family hopes the months ahead will allow for a celebration of life.

Jane was born December 16, 1945 in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Christian and Ruth Larsen. She graduated from Eldora High School. On June 26, 1964, she was united in marriage to Dennis Lauterbach. Jane worked at the Reinbeck nursing home, Grundy County Home Health Group and the New Aldaya Lifescapes until her retirement after 30 years of service.

Jane lived a full life with many adventures traveling around the United States and Canada. Some of her favorite trips were to Nova Scotia, Maine, and the Black Hills, all with Denny by her side. Nothing compared to the time she spent with family and friends laughing and joking, celebrating with the Birthday Club, and enjoying her grandkids and great grandkids.

Jane loved talking to everyone and had a talent for making friends instantly with everyone she met. She will be remembered for her big heart and compassion of others. Her constant companions, Scout and Harley, were always by her side day and night.

Jane is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dennis Lauterbach; sister, Joyce Huisman; brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Winona Lauterbach; three children, Lori (Tony) Panozzo, Michael Lauterbach and Lynda Lauterbach; three grandchildren, Forrest (Bridgit) Sassaman, Cole and Connor Lauterbach; two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Ireland; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Ruth Larsen; and her brother, Jimmy Larsen.