Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard A. Mehmen
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020

Richard A. Mehmen

July 19, 1928=November 14, 2020

Richard Andy Mehmen, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at NewAldaya Lifescapes. He was born July 19, 1928, in Parkersburg, IA, the son of Anna Mehmen. Richard married Mariam Christiansen on September 22, 1951 in Waterloo, IA. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a self-employed building contractor for 60 years, retiring in 2005.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mariam Mehmen, of Cedar Falls; his two daughters, Debra (Stan) Nielsen and Linda (Dan) Mills, both of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Matt (Nicole) Nielsen, Lauren (Neil) Brandt, Lindsey McCann, and four great grandchildren, Amelia McCann and Ryenne, Cayden and Layne Brandt.

He was preceded in death by his mother; a daughter, Sandra Fuson, and a grandson, Alex Hunzeker.

Services will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.