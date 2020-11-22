Audrey Lane Hartmann

August 1, 1940-November 18, 2020

Lane Hartmann departed our world on November 18, 2020. She lived her best life for 80 years.

She was known as Lane to all who knew and loved her.

Lane was born in Eau Claire, WI to Gerard and Evelyn Person and spent her childhood in Wisconsin and Iowa.

She was married to Ken Hartmann for 59 years until his death in 2017. They had a home in Plainfield Iowa where they raised their five children.

Lane was an extremely talented fiber artist. She mastered many of the needle arts including but not limited to knitting, embroidery, beading, needlepoint, sewing and quilting. Weaving was another passion of Lane's and her work found its way into homes, religious centers and museums in the Midwest and Eastern United States. Lane especially loved color and was an expert at using it in her work.

The Plainfield Public Library was very important to Lane. She enjoyed participating in events there and supporting it however she could.

She had many friends in the area and her family is very grateful to them for the love and support they gave Lane over the years.

Lane was preceded in death by Kenneth Hartmann (husband), Gerard Person (father), Adrienne Person (sister) Merrilee Connell (sister) Robert Person (brother) and Kenneth Brant Hartmann (son).

Lane is survived by her mother Evelyn Person, sisters Candace Luckett and Martha Planert, children Suzanne Kelly married to David Kelly of St. Cloud, MN, Stephanie Hartmann of Minneapolis, Theodore Hartmann of Sioux Falls, SD and Kelly Hartmann of Philadelphia, PA, Megan Kelly granddaughter, and Neal Kelly grandson.

Lane's family would like to extend their gratitude for the care that was received at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community as well as from the nurses from Unity Point Hospice.

Private graveside service will be held at a later date in Willow Lawn cemetery in Plainfield.

Memorials can be made to The Plainfield Public Library and online condolences for Lane can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Hartmann family with arrangements. 319-352-1187