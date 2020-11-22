Jason F. Church

July 6, 1931-November 15, 2020

Jason F. Church, 89, of Waterloo, formerly of Hudson, died November 15, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1931, in Gladbrook, son of Lyman F. and Hazel B. Keeler Church. He graduated from Sheffield High School; received his Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Science in Education from the University of Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge. He married Rebecca J. "Becky" Hobbs on August 4, 1956 at Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield; she died May 21, 2019. He taught at Hudson High School starting the fall of 1969; retiring in 1999. He attended Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. Survived by: three sons, Bryan (Karmen) Church of Grimes‚ David (Barb) Church of Baldwin‚ WI, and Thomas (Carla) Church of Panora; and 7 grandchildren, Kelsey (Zach) Miner of Pleasant Hill‚ Jason (Bella Barbosa) Church of Hudson‚ WI, John Church of La Crosse‚ WI, Jake Church of Fort Benning‚ GA, Abraham Church of Greenwood‚ IN, Anna (Caleb) Humburg of Creston‚ and Abigail Church of Panora. Preceded by: parents; wife; and sister, Beverly J. Mehlberg. Private family graveside services are taking place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel with military rites byVan Meter American Legion Post #403, Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honors; Memorials: Hudson Educational Fund; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.