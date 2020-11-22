Betty M. Page

February 8, 1929-November 17, 2020

Betty Mae Page was born in Waterloo, Iowa on February 8, 1929, to parents May Elizabeth and Clarence Hackett. She departed this life on November 17, 2020.

Betty Mae married Randall Middleton. To this union was born a son, Randall Paul Middleton, Jr. and a daughter Beverly Ann Smith. They later divorced. She married John Moore. In 1965 she later married James L. Page.

Betty graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1947. She attended Iowa Teacher's College (UNI) in Cedar Falls. She then attended Gates Business College where she graduated with a business degree. Betty taught guitar and tap at Fullilove Studio of Music and Dance. She also taught guitar classes at the YWCA. Betty retired from the Black Hawk County office of the Iowa Department of Human Services after 30 years of service.

Member of Payne African Methodist Episcopal Church where she started The Sunshine Rhythm Band. She loved music and was a member of the Celestial choir.

Betty was known for her giving spirit. She enjoyed performing at nursing homes and senior career centers with her friends Jackie Ellis and Barbara Adams. One of her "pet" projects was collecting stuffed animals to give to the sick, shut in and children in our community. She baked hundreds of cookies during the holiday season to share with friends and relatives.

She was appointed by Governors Ray and Branstad to serve on the Governor's Commission on the Status of Women. Governor Branstad awarded her the Governor's Volunteer Award in 1989 for her work as a charter member on this commission. Betty and her husband James enjoyed annual trips to Las Vegas and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, May Elizabeth and Clarence Hackett, her husband James Lincoln Page, her son, Randall Paul Middleton, Jr., her sister Francis, and her brother, Nathaniel.

She leaves to celebrate her life her daughter Beverly Ann (James "Fugie") Smith, four grandchildren: Adjoa McDonald (David) of Hercules, California, Kweku Middleton of Vallejo, California, Felicia Smith-Nalls (Kal), Nina Thomas (Anthony) of Waterloo, Iowa, five great grandchildren: Brooklynn, Kingslee, Jaymes, Aaron, Landon, all of Waterloo.

Private family services will be held; a recording of the service will be available on the funeral home website. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family; a memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com Locke Funeral Home 319-233-6138