Janice L. Blake
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Janice L. Blake

September 15, 1941-November 17, 2020

Janice L. Blake, of Waterloo, died Tues., Nov. 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital from Covid 19. She was born Sept. 15, 1941 in Waterloo, daughter of Carl and Lydia (Heinemann) Nielsen. She was a graduate of Bishop Heelan Catholic High in Sioux City. She married Robert Blake, Sr. on March 12, 1962 in Preston, MN. He died on Feb. 7, 2020. She worked in housekeeping at St. Francis & Allen Hospitals. She also worked as a deputy at the Black Hawk Sheriff's Dept. She was a member of Burton Ave. Baptist, Hagerman Baptist, & recently Calvary Baptist Church. Faith was everything to her & love of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed studying the Bible, baking & crocheting. Survived by 7 children, Donna (Ernie) Melendrez, Bill (Kay) Blake, Robert (Sheila) Blake, Jr., Ken Adams, Christine (Steve) Benham, Janece (Joseph Einertson) Shaffer, & Troy (Katie) Benham; 23 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jackie (Vince) Steffen & Richard "Rocky" Nielsen. Preceded in death by her parents; twin children, Joseph & Mary Blake, 2 daughters, Cheryl Blake & Theresa Carolus; 4 brothers, Jim & Donald Nielsen & Gene & Harold Taylor; & sister, Bernice Gaede. Private family services will be held. A service recording will be posted on the Kearns website. Burial in Garden of Memories www.KearnsFuneralService.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
I'm so sorry to read of your Moms passing. I met her at Pinnacle when she would visit your Dad everyday. I will remember her as the "puzzle lady". Sweet lady!
Alice White
November 22, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Jan. It broke my heart when i heard. She was like a second mom growing up. Both sides always listened to the others mom or we would get when we got home You guys have always felt like family to me and mine. So many memories I wish we could all share together. I remember when Cheryl was born. I just wish my family and I could be there to share your sorrows and memories. Our hearts are with you always. I love you guys.
Cheryl (Brunson) Bogardus
November 22, 2020