I'm so sorry to hear about Jan. It broke my heart when i heard. She was like a second mom growing up. Both sides always listened to the others mom or we would get when we got home You guys have always felt like family to me and mine. So many memories I wish we could all share together. I remember when Cheryl was born. I just wish my family and I could be there to share your sorrows and memories. Our hearts are with you always. I love you guys.

Cheryl (Brunson) Bogardus November 22, 2020