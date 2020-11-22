Menu
Dale W. Bright Sr.
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020

Dale W. Bright, Sr.

Aug. 25, 1937 - Nov. 18, 2020

Dale W. Bright, Sr., 83, of Waterloo and formerly of Janesville, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo of Covid-19. Dale was born Aug. 25, 1937 in Hawkeye, son of Harold & Phyllis (Hull) Bright. He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1955. He served in the United States Navy from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1960. Dale married Rita J. Ratchford on Aug. 26, 1961 in Independence. He worked as an electrician for 42 years until retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 288 in Waterloo. Dale was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed traveling & spending his winters in South Texas. Survived by his wife, Rita Bright of Waterloo; 4 sons, Dale (Nicole) Bright, Jr. of Janesville, Stephen Bright of Andover, MN, Mark (Lisa) Bright of Dysart, & John (Sarah) Bright, Sr. of West Des Moines; 6 grandchildren, Joshua (Kayla) Bright, Melissa (Jeff) Pietan, Nick Bright, Chris Bright, John Bright, Jr. & Samantha Wyckoff; 3 great-grandchildren, Baylee, Emma & Oliver; brother, Donald Bright of West Union; & sister, LaVonne Rolfs of Oelwein. Preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Robert in infancy & Richard; & sister, Shirley Benham. No services at this time. Burial in Mount Olivet. Memorials directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Rita and family, I am so saddened to hear of Dales unexpected death. There are no words to express my feelings.He and Terry are together again.
Lois Roberts
November 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Bill and Nancy Bloker
November 22, 2020