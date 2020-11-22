William R. "Bill" Cowell

December 26, 1936 - November 20, 2020

LA PORTE CITY - William R. "Bill" Cowell, 83, of La Porte City, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care. He was born December 26, 1936 in Waterloo the son of Leslie R. and Theresa Ward Cowell. Bill was a 1955 graduate of Waterloo West High School. He served in the U.S. Airforce from 1956-1960, where he played trumpet with Airforce Ambassador Jazz Band. He married Ruby Younker on June 9, 1962 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on December 19, 2019. He worked as a Gage Calibrator for John Deere Co. for 37 years, retiring in 1993. Bill and Ruby enjoyed fishing together in Minnesota and spent over 25 winters in the warmth of Texas and enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was a very active member of the U.A.W. Survived by: a son, Craig (Sherry) Cowell; a daughter, LuAnn (Monte) Snyder, all of La Porte City; five grandchildren, Lisa and Kyle Cowell; Alex, Emily and Olivia Snyder; nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Tramp. Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Jeffrey in infancy; one sister, Betty Conrow and two brothers, Don and Chuck Cowell. A family directed service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.