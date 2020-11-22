Earlene "Bean" Chamberlain

September 20, 1940-November 9, 2020

WATERLOO-Earlene "Bean" Chamberlain of Waterloo, Iowa passed Monday November 9, 2020.

She was born September 20, 1940 in Tchula, Mississippi, daughter of James Jones and Rebecca Barrett.

Earlene was employed with Covenant Hospital as a domestic engineer until retirement.

She is survived by: one daughter, Brenda Jones of Waterloo, IA, and three sons, Anthony Jones of St. Paul, MN, Victor Jones (Kim Jones) and Bryant Chamberlain both of Omaha, NE. She has nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She has three sisters, Katie Malone of Clarksdale, MS, Inell Peggs and Betty Gilmore, both of Waterloo, IA; and one brother, Walter Wilson Jr. of Cedar Rapids, IA.

She was preceded in death by: her mother Rebecca Wilson, her step-father, Walter Wilson Sr., a daughter Sonya Chamberlain, and two sisters, Nora Robinson and Ethel Wilson.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, at Garden of Memories Cemetery with burial there. Social distancing and masks are required. A private family visitation will be at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.