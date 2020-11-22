Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Vivian Santomauro
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Vivian Santomauro

February 3, 1947 - November 18, 2020

Vivian Santomauro, 73, of Waterloo, formerly of Streamwood, Ill, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Mercy One Waterloo.

Vivian was born February 3, 1947, in Germany, the daughter of John Stefanski and Angelina (Steven) Legudzinsky. She married Daniel Niewierowski and they later divorced. She then married Dennis Santomauro and they later divorced.

Vivian also known as (Mona) by her great grandchildren was a loving mother, grandma, and great grandma. Vivian loved to cook and host family events. Anyone who knew Vivian knew how much her family meant to her.

Survivors include: her four children Denise (Jeff Mangrich) Niewierowski, Anthony (Roxanne) Santomauro, Steven (Rachel) Santomauro , and Crystal-Dawn Santomauro , 11 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, a dear friend Kelli Hadzic.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, her late husband Daniel; a son-in-law, Samuel Whitley.

There will be no services held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.