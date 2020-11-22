Donna M. Storey

February 28, 1948-November 17, 2020

WATERLOO – Donna M. Storey, 72, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of complications of COVID.

She was born February 28, 1948 in Waterloo, daughter of Donald F. and Margaret M. Krumpholtz Storey.

Donna spent most of her working life in the food and beverage profession, holding positions at Pod's Tap, Vernies Lounge and others. She also worked in food service at IBP.

She loved going to Bingo, doing word puzzles and baking with her sister, Judy.

Survivors include: two brothers, Jim (Nancy) Storey and Jerry (Marlee) Storey, both of Waterloo; nieces and nephews, Jason (Nancy) Storey of St. Louis, Missouri, Jennifer Oesterle, Bill (Kristy) Storey and Nicole Ruth, all of Waterloo; and nine great nieces and nephews, Isabel, Jacob, Breanne, Cohrt, Chase, Camryn, Brittany, Kailey and Tyra.

A private graveside inurnment will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

