Esther M. Schipper

April 11, 1929-November 21, 2020

Esther M. Schipper, age 91, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Parker Place Assisted Living Apartments, in Parkersburg, of complication of COVID 19 illness.

Esther is survived by four children, Irene (Tom) Faber of Kensett, IA, Linda (Russ) Wibben of Victoria, MN, Verlyn (Janie) Schipper of Aplington, and LuAnn (Wayne) Green of Waverly; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandsons

Private Family Funeral Services will be Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Bethel Reformed Church with burial in the Bethel Reformed Church Cemetery both in rural Aplington.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Esther Schipper

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

