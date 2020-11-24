Jerry D. Weatherly

January 2,1933-November 19, 2020

Jerry D Weatherly, 87, of La Porte City, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at La Porte City Specialty Care. Jerry was cremated and private services will be held at a later date.

Jerry was born January 2,1933, in Bedford Iowa to Dwight and Wilma (McDaniel) Weatherly. The family moved to La Porte City in March 1940. Jerry attended school in La Porte and graduated in 1952. Jerry enlisted in the US Navy and served active duty from December 1952 to October 1954.

Jerry returned to La Porte after his service and married Muriel A. Paulson on November 25, 1960. Together they had two children, Karen and Mark. They later divorced.

Jerry remarried on March 11, 1983 to Gladys J. Smith.

Jerry was self employed as a plumber while operating and later owning St. Clair Plumbing in La Porte. He retired and sold the business on April 1, 1999.

Jerry's enjoyments in life were his family, his dachshunds Sniffles and Gretchen, the winters spent in Texas, and the many years spent at Sports Unlimited Campground in Prairie du Chien playing cards with friends and fishing the Mississippi.

Jerry is survived by his daughter Karen (Loren) Lombardi of Monroe North Carolina, son Mark Weatherly of Union Bridge Maryland, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by step-children Bruce (Deb) Smith, Roxanne Schoville, and Randy Smith, all of Iowa and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother in law, Wanda and Kirk McQuilkin.