Marvin J. Pippert

February 1, 1947-November 21, 2020

Marvin John Pippert 73, of Dysart died on November 21, 2020 at his home after a short illness surrounded by his family. He was born in Dysart on February 1, 1947, the son of Walter and Cindy Pippert. He graduated from Dysart High School in 1965. On July 25, 1970, Marvin married Sharon Kay Miller in Cedar Rapids. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After getting out of the Army, he worked for UPS for 3 years before becoming a self-employed farmer for 47 years. He also drove a semi for local farmer's hauling their grain, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Marvin's interests included; collecting and driving his antiques cars and tractors, and family vacations on the Lake of the Ozarks.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; a son, Bruce (Juli) Pippert of Dysart; 3 daughters; Brenda (Rusty) O'Brian of Cedar Rapids, Dawn (Tim) Stoner of Cedar Falls, and Brooke (Brian) Nolta of Jesup; 9 grandchildren, Cole Pippert, Cloey (Seniel Gil) Pippert, Camden Pippert, Mason Kelling, Dalton & Gracie O'Brian, Alex & Kyle Stoner, and Briley Nolta; 3 great-grandchildren, Taylynn, Aydrean, and Mykah Gil; siblings, Loren (Jerene) Pippert of Elberon, Joyce (Louie) Lyon of Sun City, AZ, Ray (Dorothy) Pippert, John Pippert, Paul Pippert, Steve (Karen) Pippert all of Dysart and many nieces and nephews. Marvin is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Tina Pippert.

A visitation will be held at the Dysart United Methodist Church from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Masks and social distancing is required. Due to COVID guidelines, a private family service will be held on Saturday, November 28th 10:30 AM at Dysart United Methodist Church with a private family burial at the Dysart Cemetery. The funeral will be live streamed thru Facebook Live. To view the service, please click the "Like" button on the Dysart United Methodist Church Facebook page starting at 10:30 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in 2021. Military rites will be provided. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at https://overtonfuneralhomes.com/