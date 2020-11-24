Lucille E. Rudebeck

February 7, 1922-November 21, 2020

Lucille E. Rudebeck, age 98, of Janesville, Iowa, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her home.

Lucille was born on February 7, 1922, in rural Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Adolph and Elsie (Mattke) Albrecht. She attended school in Waverly, Iowa, and graduated from the Waverly High School in 1940. Following her schooling, Lucille worked at the National T. Grocery Store in Waverly for five years. On November 7, 1946, she was united in marriage to Melvin H. Rudebeck at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Waterloo. The couple made their home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, until November of 1947, when they moved to Waverly. While in Waverly, Lucille worked for Harrison's Five and Dime Store until June of 1956, when the couple bought their farm and moved to Janesville.

Lucille was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville, Shamrock Rebekah Lodge #296 of Janesville, and Good Neighbor Club. Lucille's greatest enjoyment was time spent with family and friends. She also liked watching Mollie B on RFD TV, polka dancing, playing cards, gardening, playing with her kittens, freezing sweetcorn, riding with Roger in the combine, and going to eat at Breitbach's Restaurant in Balltown, Iowa.

Lucille's memory is honored by: two sons, Ronald (Kathy) Rudebeck of Waverly and Roger Rudebeck of Janesville; grandson, Marc (Tabatha) Rudebeck of Escanaba, Michigan; and two great-grandchildren, Jase and Skylar Rudebeck. Lucille was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; sister, Eldora Alton; and two brothers, Harley and Don Albrecht.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 26, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Due to COVID 19, only fifteen people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time during visitation. Therefore, visitation will be by invite only. Please contact Kathy Rudebeck at 319-404-2731, to schedule a time slot to attend. Public funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Masks and social distancing are required at all events. Memorials may be directed to Lucille's family for later designation