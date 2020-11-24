Wilbur H. Clark

January 24, 1942-November 21, 2020

Wilbur H. Clark, 78, of Waterloo, died November 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born January 24, 1942, in Evansdale the son of William and Geneva Harmon Clark. He married Linda Carpenter in Waterloo. They later divorced. She died September 3, 2000.

Survived by: four children, Mike (Deb) Clark of Winthrop, Melissa Vance of Waterloo, Matt Clark of Waterloo, and Markus (Sarah Keller) Clark of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Dustin Clark, Chris Van Acker, Abbie Sierra, Baylee Van Acker, LeeAnder Clark; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Margaret Kent of Cedar Falls and Patricia Spooner of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a number of brothers, sisters, and other family members.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. For those attending visitation and/or funeral service a mask will be required.

Memorials may be directed to NorthCrest Specialty Care.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com