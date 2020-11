Joseph "Joe" F. Hinders

Joseph "Joe" F. Hinders, age 40, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa, from natural causes.

Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Lynwood Cemetery, in Clarksville. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com