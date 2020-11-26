Cedar Falls-Keith W. Brown, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Services are pending at this time with Locke Funeral Home. Locke Funeral Home, 319-233-6138.
We were so sad to hear about Keith. He was such a wonderful neighbor and friend. Always there for everyone to lend a helping hand. He was kind and generous and he always delighted my daycare kiddos with his homemade treats on Thursdays. We looked forward to his visits! Our deepest sympathy to Nancy and your family. He was the best!