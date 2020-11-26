Denny Antrim

June 17, 1959-November 14, 2020

Denny Antrim, 61, of Waterloo, died of natural causes on November 14, 2020 at Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center.

Graveside services will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo on November 30th at 1:30pm. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service in Waterloo is assisting in the arrangements.

Denny attended River Hills School in Cedar Falls. After graduation, he participated in the Key VII Program which was later named North Star Community Services. Denny received residential support from Exceptional Persons along with Supported Employment, Day Hab and Guardianship (PPI). His last home was shared with three of his friends. Denny enjoyed shopping, fishing, watching Hallmark movies and always liked to be helpful. Denny was very friendly and people that knew him would say his smile lit up the room. Denny will be missed by all that knew him.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents.