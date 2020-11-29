Robert Lee Blum

March 5, 1933-November 19, 2020

CEDAR FALLS – Robert Lee Blum, 87, of Cedar Falls and long-time resident of Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo, died Thursday, November 19th.

He was born March 5, 1933 in Cedar Falls, son of Wesley and Ethel (Garton) Blum. He graduated from high school in Detroit, Michigan and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Madie Seratt on October 5, 1952 in Biloxi, Mississippi. She preceded him in death on April 8, 2005. He was employed with John Deere Tractor Works for 30 years, retiring in 1988.

Survived by: three daughters, Loretta (Tom) Merron of Waterloo, Marnetta (Edman) Dillavou of Evansdale, and Bobbie (Paul) Penning of Evansdale; grandchildren: Nina Forcier, Kristin and Lindsey Merron, Amy (Tony) Camarata, April Ramirez, Laura (Brandon) Johnson, Daniel, Rachel and Audrey Dillavou, Danielle (Matt) White and Wesley (Kim) Penning; and sixteen great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: a daughter, Donna Blum; siblings: Billy, Harold, Ethel, Roger, Caroline, and Wesley in infancy.

Private family services will be held with burial in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Full Military Rites provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post #49. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.