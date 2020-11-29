Menu
Kimberly K. Outlaw

June 29, 1965-November 20, 2020

WATERLOO – Kimberly Kay "MaMa Kim" Outlaw, 55, of Waterloo died Friday, November 20, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics of COVID 19.

She was born June 29, 1965, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Michael John and Mary Kay (Willits) Collins. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1984 and was employed at Tysons as an export clerk.

She married Kelvin "Tony" Outlaw October 20, 2018 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Survived by her husband of Waterloo; daughter, Kasey P. Staley of Waterloo; son, Justin T. Staley of Dubuque; father, Mike (Loraine) Searl of Colona, IL; brother, Mike Searl of Waterloo; step brother, Ed (Brenda) Rodts of Anamosa; step sister, Linda (Scott) Vlahovich of Miland, IL; two step sons, Jalen Outlaw of Waterloo and Tony A Outlaw of Council Bluffs; and step daughter, Morgan Gray of Waterloo; and eight grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother; half-sister, Melissa Goers; and half-brother, Bill Searl.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 29, 2020.
