Susan Runkle

October 29, 1931-November 26, 2020

Susan was born on October 29, 1931, to Edward Mack, Jr. and Louise Matson Mack in Columbus, OH. She spent her childhood in Columbus and Chapel Hill, NC, as her father was appointed to various university chemistry professorships. She graduated from the University School in Columbus and was a scholarship student at Flora Stone Mather College at Western Reserve University, where she graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Secondary Education, with high honors. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Mortar Board.

In August 1953, she married Robert L. Runkle, Jr. She taught Social Studies and English at Memorial Junior High School while Bob earned his Master of Social Work degree and began work at the Goodrich Settlement House in Cleveland. Their first child, David, was born in 1956, and they soon moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where their other two children, Laura and Paul, were born. Bob worked at the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center as a social worker and then as Executive Director until his retirement.

Susan actively volunteered in the Cedar Valley community until her youngest child was in preschool, then earned her Master's degree in Library Science at The University of Northern Iowa. Susan worked for the Waterloo Community Schools for over 20 years, starting as a librarian and talented and gifted teacher at Cresthaven Elementary School, and finishing at Hoover Middle School. She was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, the international honor society for educators; the philanthropic education association PEO; and Nineteenth Century Club.

Susan was a tireless volunteer. She served on the committee for one of the first affordable housing projects in the Cedar Valley; as a deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls; and on the community concerts board at UNI. She was a strategist for the winning campaigns of Peg Anderson for Cedar Falls school board and for Jon Crews' first mayoral campaign. She served on the Cedar Falls Public Library Board of Trustees for over 14 years. She participated in weeks-long missions to the Theological College of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica with Bob. After she retired, she volunteered as a reading mentor at North Cedar Elementary School.

She was a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother, always encouraging experimentation, learning experiences, and fun. She was happy to try cooking a new dish or visiting a new restaurant, and she excelled at the game of hearts. Her garden was a quiet joy. Her home was always full of music, and she attended a great many concerts. Susan and Bob enjoyed traveling and camping with their young children and traveling more widely once they both retired.

Susan is survived by her three children: David (Patricia) of Short Hills, NJ; Laura (Michael Miller) of Cedar Rapids, IA; and Paul (Jenn Collins) of Chapel Hill, NC; and her nine grandchildren: Anne, Sam, Sarah, Jeffrey, Libby, Julia, James, Sydney, and Kevin. She is also survived by her sister Mary Ashley Gustafson of Willoughby, OH; her sister-in-law Dottie Newick of San Jose, CA; her sister-in-law Anne Mack of Sequim, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews, friends and former colleagues. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Runkle, her parents and parents-in-law, her brothers-in-law, and her brother, George Mack.

Per her wishes, Susan's body has been donated to the deeded body program of the University of Iowa Medical College Department of Anatomy for study and research. A celebration of life will be held at a later time when all may gather freely together to sing and rejoice in remembrance of Susan. Memorial donations may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Cedar Falls, or to the Robert and Susan Runkle Scholarship in Social Work through the University of Northern Iowa Foundation. Richardson Funeral Service is handling arrangements, and will forward condolences to the Runkle family.

Susan will be fondly remembered for her keen mind, generosity, welcoming spirit, kindness, gentle sense of humor, and devotion to family and community.

The Runkle family extends grateful thanks to the staff at Nation Memory Cottage of the Western Home Communities for their loving care of Susan during her last months and final days.