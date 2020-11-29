Joan Carol Walker

February 8, 1932 - November 25, 2020

WATERLOO - Joan Carol Walker, 88, of Waterloo, Iowa and Lake Worth Beach, Florida passed away peacefully in her home on November 25, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in Iowa City, Iowa on February 8, 1932 and was adopted five months later into the loving arms of Ernest and Wilma Zimmerman from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque, Iowa. Joan was raised in Waterloo, IA and graduated from West High School in 1950. She then attended the University of Iowa where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. Joan was united in marriage to James (Jim) Walker on June 26, 1954. Their first two years of marriage were spent in Clovis, New Mexico, while Jim served in the US Air Force. They returned to Waterloo in 1957 where they raised their three children, Mike, Lynn, and Katherine.

Joan worked alongside her husband at the family business, Walker Shoe Stores of Iowa, where she managed the advertising until the business was sold in 1998. She was also active in many clubs and organizations, including Junior League, PEO Chapter Z, Delta Gamma, First Presbyterian Church, and the National Shoe Retail Association. Her involvement in the community resulted in lifelong friendships which she held close to her heart.

Family was at the very core of Joan's life. She cherished being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She made a home filled with love, laughter, spiritual guidance, a little discipline when needed, and always freshly pressed clothes. In 1987 Jim and Joan began spending their winters in Lake Worth Beach where she could be found running errands on her bike, walking the golf course with Jim, or arranging freshly cut roses from their garden.

Joan is survived by her husband, Jim, of nearly 67 years; her three children, Dr. Michael (Mike) and his wife Nancy of Cedar Rapids, IA and Lake Worth Beach, FL, Lynn Walker and her husband Frank Mason of Davidson, NC, Katherine Brokaw and her husband Kim of Cedar Rapids, IA; her four grandchildren, Dr. James Walker and his wife Dr. Marcy of Marion, IA, Caroline Larson and her husband Dr. Chris of McLean, VA, Jack Brokaw of Des Moines, IA, Kate Brokaw of Cedar Rapids, IA; and her three great- grandchildren, twins Beauregard (Beau) and Genevieve Walker, and Julien Larson. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Eugene and Carl Zimmerman.

All who love her dearly will never forget her charm, sense of style, grace, and of course, her famous cherry and key lime pies. She will be greatly missed but her family is so grateful for the countless wonderful memories that will live on in their hearts forever.

Due to COVID, funeral services will be held privately with Joan's family.

Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, the Waterloo Community Foundation, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the Family Church Downtown, West Palm Beach, Florida.