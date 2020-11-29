Donald "Don" Ray Struve

January 14, 1938-November 26, 2020

Donald "Don" Ray Struve was born on January 14, 1938, in Vinton, the son of Harold and Lucille (Schlotterback) Struve. Don graduated from La Porte City High School in 1956. On November 5, 1960, he was united in marriage to Raea Hite. Don was a farmer. He also worked at John Deere for 30 year years and was a supervisor for many of those years. Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dysart until in closed. Don and Raea wintered in Naples Florida for many years where he enjoyed meeting new friends and playing bocce. He was an avid Chicago Bear and Iowa Hawkeye fan and went to the NCAA wrestling tournament for many years to see the Hawkeyes wrestle. Don died at the age of 82 on November 26, 2020, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dolores Fry.

Don is survived by his wife; a son, Kelly (Carol) Struve of Mt. Auburn; two grandsons, Dillion and Zach Struve; and a great granddaughter, Gracelynn.

There will be a visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00PM at the Overton Funeral Home in Dysart. A private family service will be held at a later date.