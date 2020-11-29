Marjorie Ann Kramer (Jungling)

Marjorie Ann Kramer (Jungling) passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center at the age of 86 due to complications from the ongoing pandemic. She was a long time resident of Shell Rock, Iowa but recently resided at Bartel's Retirement Home in Waverly, Iowa.

Private funeral services will be held at 10:30AM, on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the Kaiser-Corson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4th, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Due to COVID-19 only fifteen people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home during visitation. Therefore, visitation will be by invite only. Please contact Jackie Kramer at 319-231-7029 to schedule a time to attend. Masks and strict social distancing are required for all services. Memorials may be directed to Marge's family and condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.