Judith Kieler

February 6, 1941-November 23, 2020

Judith Kieler, 79, of Waterloo, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at NorthCrest Specialty Care. She was born February 6, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Deric and Martha Koerner Vanderheyden. Judith graduated from St. Mary High School in 1959; she also earned an ARRT certification from Mercy. She married Donald Kieler. Judith worked as an X-ray technician at Cedar Valley Medical Specialist for many years. Judith is survived by her husband of Waterloo; children, Greg (Patty) Kieler of Clearwater‚ FL, Leslie (Bill) Bramwell‚ Denver‚ CO, Jim (Heidi) Kieler of Cedar Falls, and Jon (Tiffini) Kieler of Waterloo; sister, Karen Langan of Minneapolis‚ MN; 11 grandchildren; and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents. Private family memorial services to take place at Locke Funeral Home with inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery; Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.